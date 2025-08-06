Man shot by officer near Wright Brothers museum charged

A man is in the hospital after being shot by a Dayton Police officer Thursday afternoon.

DAYTON — A man shot by Dayton police officers last month has been charged.

Jamar Johnson was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of felonious assault and receiving stolen property.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on July 24, Dayton officers pulled up to an accident near W. Third Street and Broadway Street.

Officers said they saw Johnson, who they believe was driving one of the cars, run from the scene.

Officers followed him from W. Third Street to Williams Street.

They confronted him, and at that time, Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said an officer saw a firearm in his hand.

“During that confrontation, one of our officers discharged his firearm,” Afzal said.

Afzal said a handgun was recovered from the scene.

Johnson was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both the shooting and the initial crash.

Once the investigation into the shooting is complete, Dayton Police will conduct their internal investigation.

Johnson is set to be arraigned on Aug. 7.

