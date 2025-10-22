Man shot by officer near Wright Brothers museum facing new charge

A man is in the hospital after being shot by a Dayton Police officer Thursday afternoon.

Man shot by officer near Wright Brothers museum; Sheriff’s Office to investigate

DAYTON — A man shot by a Dayton police officer is now facing a new charge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jamar Johnson was reindicted on one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to this new charge, according to records filed Wednesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Johnson previously pleaded not guilty to charges of tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, and failure to stop after an accident.

On July 24, Dayton officers pulled up to an accident near W. Third Street and Broadway Street.

Officers said they saw Johnson, who they believe was driving one of the cars, run from the scene, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Officers followed him from W. Third Street to Williams Street.

They confronted him, and at that time, Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said an officer saw a firearm in his hand.

>> PHOTOS: Shooting reported near Wright Brothers museum; Sheriff’s Office to investigate

“During that confrontation, one of our officers discharged his firearm,” Afzal said.

Afzal said a handgun was recovered from the scene.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both the shooting and the initial crash.

Once the investigation into the shooting is complete, Dayton Police will conduct their internal investigation.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.

0 of 26 Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday. Shooting West Third Street Dayton Law enforcement are investigating what appears to be an officer-involved shooting that happened on West Third Street in Dayton Thursday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group