Man shot in Dayton neighborhood, claims his uncle did it

N Alder Street Shooting (Will Reed/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DATYON — A man was reportedly shot by his uncle in Dayton on Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened in the area of N. Alder Street and W Third Street before 9 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

When police got to the scene, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon said an officer applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg before he was transported to a local hospital. His condition was described as non-life-threatening.

The victim told police he was shot by his uncle.

The department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating the shooting.

We’re working to learn what led up to the shooting and if anyone has been arrested.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!