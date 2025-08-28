Man shot at local apartment complex

TROTWOOD — A man was hurt after a reported shooting in Trotwood on Wednesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 11:30 p.m., Trotwood police were called to the Pinewood Gardens Apartments for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

An investigation found that the man had arranged a meeting with an unknown person and was allegedly attacked.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (937) 837-7771 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

