Man shot at local apartment complex

Pinewood Circle shooting Trotwood (iWitness 7)
By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — A man was hurt after a reported shooting in Trotwood on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 11:30 p.m., Trotwood police were called to the Pinewood Gardens Apartments for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

TRENDING STORIES:

An investigation found that the man had arranged a meeting with an unknown person and was allegedly attacked.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (937) 837-7771 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!