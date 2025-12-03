Man to spend decade in prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl mixed with horse tranquilizer

CINCINNATI — An Ohio man was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison for trafficking bulk amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl that was mixed with a horse tranquilizer.

On Tuesday, 35-year-old Dominic Lindsey of Cincinnati was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 120 months in prison for trafficking bulk amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The fentanyl was cut with xylazine, a horse tranquilizer that commonly prevents Narcan from counteracting fentanyl overdose deaths.

Court documents show that in January 2024, Lindsey knowingly sold narcotics as a high-level trafficker.

He was personally responsible for more than a kilogram of methamphetamine and bulk quantities of fentanyl and fentanyl analogue.

Lindsey was previously convicted of and sentenced for at least 15 local offenses, including multiple drug and firearm offenses over the course of nearly two decades.

One of the previous convictions was for aggravated assault with a firearm after Lindsey shot someone in the back of the neck.

Lindsey was still under court supervision from his prior offenses when he committed the most recent federal drug trafficking crime.

He was charged federally in April 2024 and pleaded guilty in November 2025.

