Man stabbed during fight with family member in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Jefferson Township on Thursday.

Deputies were called to Hanover Avenue for a reported stabbing around 7:30 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

The sergeant said a man had been stabbed in the arm.

Deputies on scene confirmed that there was a fight between two family members that escalated into a stabbing.

Further information was not available.

We will continue to follow this story.

