Man steals ‘large amount of cash’ from strip club, police say

Strip club theft (Akron Police Dept.)
By WHIO Staff

AKRON — Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a strip club and taking a large amount of cash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On July 15, shortly after midnight, a man entered the Peppermint Hippo through a back door and stole a large amount of cash from the office, according to Akron Police Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police posted surveillance video on social media and asked anyone who can identify the man to contact them at 330-375-2464.

Tips can also be submitted via the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP or through Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!