Man still hospitalized after getting tased by Springfield officer

A man remains hospitalized after getting tased by a Springfield police officer during a chase.

The incident happened along S. Isabella Street after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The incident happened along S. Isabella Street after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, our crews spoke with family and friends of the man who identified him as Patrick Foley.

A City of Springfield spokesperson said officers tried to stop a truck for speeding, but the driver kept going.

Body camera footage shows the man hopping over a fence and running down an alley. It shows the officer using this taser. The man fell face-first to the gravel path, and his face started bleeding profusely.

News Center 7 blurred most of the body camera footage due to the graphic content.

The initial body camera footage didn’t have audio, but the second officer’s body camera did.

The other officer is heard asking about getting gauze for this face.

“Hold on, hold on, hold on,” the officer said. “We’re getting you something, okay. Just keep your face down, okay.”

The body camera video shows officers using a towel to clean Foley’s face as they call for a medic.

Foley was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) confirmed Springfield Police asked them to investigate “an officer-involved critical incident.” That investigation is ongoing, and a BCI spokesperson confirmed they don’t identify uncharged suspects.

