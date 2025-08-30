Man taken into custody after hours-long search in local neighborhood

Deputies took a man into custody after a lengthy search in a local neighborhood.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Deputies took a man into custody after a lengthy search in a local neighborhood.

Around 7:30 p.m., Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence situation on Oneida Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

The suspect ran, which prompted a search.

Around 9:50 p.m., our News Center 7 crew saw deputies take a man into custody.

We are working to learn the charges he may face and will continue to follow this story.

