Man taken into custody after house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A man has been taken into custody after a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton firefighters responded at 7:05 a.m. to the 1700 block of S. Gettysburg Avenue on reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire showing from a one-story house, according to Brad French, Dayton assistant chief.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Crews quickly deployed multiple attack lines to control the fire and completed searches of the structure,” he said.

The Dayton Fire Department (DFD) Investigations Unit determined the fire to be incendiary.

Officers found a suspect. They took the man into custody in connection with the fire, French told News Center 7.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were at the scene for over 3 hours.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group