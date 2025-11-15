Man taken into custody after reportedly breaking into Miamisburg home

MIAMISBURG — A man is in custody after police say he broke into a home in Miamisburg on Saturday.

Miamisburg Police said they initially received a 911 call regarding a disorderly man on the porch of a home in the 100 block of Old Main Street.

When police got to the scene, they saw the man, later identified as 65-year-old Steven Elzey, breaking through the front window of the home.

Police tried to detain Elzey, but he went into the home through the broken window.

A short time later, police saw a fire in the home.

First responders made forced entry into the home and were able to take Elzey into custody.

The fire was then quickly put out.

Police say Elzey is being held on several charges, including burglary, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

The fire remains under investigation.

