Man wanted after leading police on high-speed multi-county chase in stolen vehicle

WARREN/MONTGOMERY COUNTIES — A local man is wanted after he led police on a high-speed multi-county chase in a stolen vehicle Monday morning.

News Center 7 previously reported that officers with the Franklin Police Department began pursuing a vehicle on I-75 Northbound around 2:40 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle was clocked at 100 mph in a 65 mph zone by an officer using a stationary radar, according to Franklin Police.

Police believed the vehicle had just been stolen out of the City of Blue Ash.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the jeep exited at the 38 Franklin/Springbor exit and then ran a red light before making a left turn to get back on I-75 NB.

Officers reached speeds of an average of 105 mph to keep up with the Jeep for approximately 17 miles.

During the pursuit, the jeep committed multiple traffic violations, including passing on the shoulder, driving on the shoulder, and reckless operation.

The jeep would act like it was going to take exit ramps, but at the last minute would swerve back onto the highway to elude police.

Pursuing officers were able to successfully deploy Star Chase on the Jeep. The Star Chase dart struck the trunk just above the license plate, and Franklin Dispatch was able to track the Jeep during the entire pursuit.

Police eventually lost the vehicle after it exited the highway and took several turns to escape, and Franklin Dispatch began tracking the jeep using Star Chase and directed officers to a parking lot in the 3900 block of Salem Ave in Trotwood.

Upon arrival, officers located the stolen vehicle parked and abandoned in the far back of the parking lot with the driver’s door open.

A K9 unit began tracking the driver. The track ended in the 4000 block of Redonda Lane, across the street from where the vehicle was abandoned.

During the pursuit, the lead Franklin officer was able to use his spotlight and get multiple clear views of the driver’s face.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Deron Oldham III, who resides in the 4100 block of Redonda Lane.

Oldham has a history of auto theft and an entered felony warrant out of Clermont County for Grand Theft Auto as well, according to police.

No injuries were reported throughout the pursuit.

