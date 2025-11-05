Man wanted in Georgia arrested in standoff near local Meijer

William Woods (Montgomery County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

CLAYTON — A man wanted out of Georgia was arrested after a standoff near a local Meijer on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

William Woods was wanted out of Lowndes County, Georgia, for kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated sodomy, rape, and a weapon charge, according to the Clayton police department.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 previously reported that Montgomery County SWAT vehicles and police were called to a house across from the Meijer on North Main Street.

Woods was tased and treated by medics before being taken to the Montgomery County Jail, according to police.

Woods is currently not listed in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!