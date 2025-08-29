Man wanted for multiple felony charges arrested in Montgomery County

Violent Offender Arrest Richmond (Richmond Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

RICHMOND, Indiana/MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — A man wanted for multiple felony charges was arrested in Montgomery County on Wednesday evening.

The Richmond, Indiana, Police Department worked with the United States Marshals Service and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to take a man wanted on multiple violent felony charges into custody.

“This is what building real partnerships and networking is about. When law enforcement agencies actually work together, violent offenders are brought to justice,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

Daeclint Farris was arrested on multiple charges, including:

  • Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm (4th degree felony)
  • Intimidation with a Firearm (5th degree felony)
  • Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm (6th degree felony)

“Let this be a message to anyone who thinks of committing crime here. We will hunt you down and bring you to justice no matter where you run,” Weatherly said. “The men and women of RPD working alongside law enforcement from across the country will find you and arrange your meeting with the judge.”

