Man wanted for murder of 42-year-old

Damarez Jones (Montgomery County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — An arrest warrant has been issued for the man police said is responsible for the murder of a 42-year-old man.

Damarez Jones was charged in Dayton Municipal Court with murder, tampering with evidence, weapons under disability, and discharging a firearm.

Jones was identified as the suspect by witnesses.

As previously reported by News Center 7, officers responded around 11:30 p.m. on July 8 to a shooting near North Main Street and Ernst Avenue.

Officers found Paul Body, 42, dead.

“It’s been hell. It’s been very much hell. I mean, we haven’t slept. We haven’t eaten. I mean, it’s just been rough,” Body’s sister Jada Hart said.

Jones is not in custody, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

We will continue to follow this story.

