Man wanted for sexual assault arrested

Bryant Benson Junior Mugshot Photo contributed by Butler County Jail (Butler County Jail/Butler County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

HAMILTON, BUTLER COUNTY — A wanted area man is now behind bars.

The Hamilton Police Department said on social media that Bryant Benson Jr. is in custody.

As previously reported by News Center 7, he was wanted for a violation of a protection order and is also a sexual assault suspect.

Online jail records indicate that he was arrested on Wednesday.

Benson was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, resisting arrest, and violation of a protection order.

Bail has been set at over $100,000.

No court date has been scheduled.

