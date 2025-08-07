Man wanted for sexual assault arrested

HAMILTON, BUTLER COUNTY — A wanted area man is now behind bars.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Hamilton Police Department said on social media that Bryant Benson Jr. is in custody.
As previously reported by News Center 7, he was wanted for a violation of a protection order and is also a sexual assault suspect.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man, woman dead after being hit by train in Ohio
- Firefighters respond to fast-food restaurant fire in Greene Co.
- Deputies asking for help finding sex offender; do you recognize him?
Online jail records indicate that he was arrested on Wednesday.
Benson was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, resisting arrest, and violation of a protection order.
Bail has been set at over $100,000.
No court date has been scheduled.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group