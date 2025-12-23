Man wanted on warrant found hiding in attic in Darke County house

GREENVILLE, Darke County — A man is in jail after authorities conducted a search warrant at a Greenville home Monday night, according to a spokesperson with the Greenville Police Department.

Officers got information that Michael Crawford was at a house in the 200 block of 12th Street.

Crawford was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant, the spokesperson said.

Upon arrival, Greenville police found two people outside who both confirmed that Crawford was inside.

The officers knocked on the door, and Crawford reportedly opened it before shutting it on them, the spokesperson said.

Crews on scene got a search warrant and found Crawford hiding in the attic.

He was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail.

Jail records show that Crawford has been booked on preliminary charges of receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

