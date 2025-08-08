Man who hid in shed to avoid deputies found guilty of raping child

PREBLE COUNTY — A man has been guilty of raping a child in Preble County.

A jury found John Williams guilty of two counts each of rape, sexual battery, and gross sexual imposition.

On Dec. 15, 2024, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on West State Route 35 on reports of a suicidal man.

When deputies arrived, they learned Williams was caught in the act of raping a child under 10 years old, according to prosecutors.

When deputies tried to take Williams into custody and he ran away from the house into a wooded area.

Deputies used tracking dogs, drones with thermal imaging, and help from other agencies to try to find Williams but were unsuccessful.

Williams was taken into custody on Dec. 17 when he was found by family hiding in a shed.

He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole

His sentencing hearing is set for September.

