Man who laughed about shooting man at bar learns punishment

DAYTON — A man has learned his punishment after shooting and seriously injuring a man at a local bar.

Jacob Brady, 27, was sentenced to five to seven and a half years after pleading guilty to felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Linden Avenue, near Pat’s Bar on June 23.

An employee at the bar had video that showed Brady fire two rounds towards a man.

Witnesses told police that Brady shot the man due to a woman who had dated the man and did not want to be involved with Brady.

Brady told police he shot the man because of threats he made, but witnesses did not report hearing any threats.

Brady was later heard on jail calls “laughing” at the fact he shot the man and saying, “I’m gonna put that on a t-shirt, ‘BLAM, that boy down.’”

He was also ordered to pay the victim $438.

