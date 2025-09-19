Man who shot 3 Ohio police officers in ambush had 100 pounds of explosive material in his car

LORAIN — Authorities have released additional information about a shooting that killed one officer and hurt two others.

The man who shot the officers, Michael Parker, was “heavily armed and prepared for a violent and prolonged encounter,” Elyria Police Captain Bill Lantz said at a news conference Thursday, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

Parker fired 193 times.

Lantz said more than 200 loaded magazines were found, and several containers of loose ammunition were located in Parker’s vehicle.

Officers also found a total of 10 firearms, including seven rifles, five with a scope.

On July 23, at 12:46 p.m., Officer Peter Gale pulled into the dead-end of Riverbend Drive, and at 12:52 p.m., Officer Phillip Wagner pulled in next to him.

Both officers were eating pizza when Parker arrived and immediately fired multiple shots, hitting Officer Wagner.

Officer Brent Payne rushed to the scene to help and was also shot.

Officer Wagner died from his injuries on July 24 at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Officer Gale and Officer Payne survived their injuries.

Captain Lantz said they are still working to understand Parker’s plan, motive, and intended targets, but at this time, none of the three officers shot were targeted.

