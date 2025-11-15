Man wins $2 million off scratch-off ticket at Ohio convenience store

CUYAHOGA FALLS — A winning scratch-off ticket is worth $2 million for a lucky Ohio man.

The lucky winner took home the top prize on the Ohio Lottery’s $2 million Cashword, according to the Ohio Lottery.

He scratched off all 14 words on his ticket and won $80,000 a year for 25 years.

The man bought the ticket on his way from work. He scratched it off inside the car.

“At first, he was confused because there wasn’t an $80,000 payout listed. He tried to scan the ticket with his app, but it didn’t work,” the Ohio Lottery said. “He scanned it inside the store, then went to another store and scanned it two more times because he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.”

The man chose the cash option.

He will receive almost $729,000 after taxes, the Ohio Lottery said.

Cashword has over $93 million in total cash prizes.

As of Nov 13, there are three top prizes and 14 second-tier prizes of $100,000 remaining.

