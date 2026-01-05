Man, woman arrested after assaulting officers, prompting county-wide call for help at local motel

VANDALIA — A man and a woman were arrested after assaulting police officers, prompting a county-wide call for assistance at a Vandalia motel late Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 10:57 p.m., officers with the Vandalia Division of Police were dispatched to 7070 Poe Ave on reports of disorderly conduct, according to a press release from the department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers located a woman who was being asked to leave the property.

While officers attempted to resolve the dispute, the woman and a man began arguing with each other.

Officers intervened to stop the argument, and the woman assaulted an officer, according to the release.

As officers attempted to take the woman into custody, the man attempted to interfere and assaulted other officers.

While officers were working to take both the man and the woman into custody, a large crowd began to gather around the officers.

Due to the escalating situation, a county-wide request for assistance was made.

Eventually, the man and woman were taken into custody and booked into Montgomery County Jail, according to the release.

Two other men were charged with obstructing official business and were released at the scene.

The case remains under investigation and will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for review and potential criminal charges.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group