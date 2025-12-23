Man, woman found dead during welfare check in Ohio home, police say

HOCKING COUNTY — A man and woman were found dead inside a home during a welfare check in Ohio on Monday.
The Logan Police Department received a call requesting a welfare check on a woman living in Hocking County, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the living room and a woman in the kitchen.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Logan Police Department.
Officers say they found a gun close to the man, WBNS reported.
The names of the victims have not been released.
