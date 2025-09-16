Man’s plan to sell home on hold after ‘badly decomposed’ remains discovered inside

The coroner’s office is working to identify the remains found in a vacant home that was up for sale in Dayton.

DAYTON — The coroner’s office is working to identify the remains found in a vacant home that was up for sale in Dayton.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, a couple of prospective buyers found the badly decomposed body during a walk-through of the house on Delphos Avenue last week.

News Center 7’s John Bedell went to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday to follow up with the case.

The office said they are not yet able to provide a timeline for when they can determine whose remains were found, but they’re working to pass our questions along to a pathologist.

Bedell recently spoke with the homeowner, who said he had his friend remove the “for sale” sign from the front yard.

He bought the house at a sheriff’s auction in April and got the deed transferred in June.

In May 2024, the county foreclosed on the previous owner for delinquent taxes.

The current owner said his plans for the home are now on hold and that he hasn’t spoken to the police since the remains were found.

Dayton police said they don’t have any updates in the investigation at this time.

As previously reported by News Center 7, police said all that was left was a human skeleton.

Two men who wanted to buy the house came for a walk-through after calling the owner that morning.

That’s when they saw the bones and called the police.

Officers and the coroner’s office are working to find out who this was and what happened to them.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

