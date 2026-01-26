Many government offices, courts closed after historic winter storm

MIAMI VALLEY — Several government offices have adjusted their schedules after a historic winter storm moved through the region.

The City of Centerville, Huber Heights, and Miamisburg have announced that all government offices will be closed on Monday.

The U.S. District Court in Dayton will also be closed on Monday, according to a court spokesperson.

The City of Dayton said on social media that all city offices, including recreation centers, are closed.

Montgomery County also said that all county facilities will be closed on Monday, according to a spokesperson.

The City of Beavercreek, Fairborn, and Xenia also said on social media that their city offices will be closed on Monday.

The City of Troy said trash and recycling pickup for residents will be delayed by a day this week due to winter weather.

The City of Springfield announced that Field Trips micro-transit services will not be available on Monday.

