Marching band mourns loss of mother, daughter killed in Trotwood crash

Te'Auna and Deonna (TM4 BAND Boosters RamNation/Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — Trotwood-Madison is mourning the loss of one of its marching band members and her mother.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that Ta’Auna Ellison and her mother Deonna Ellison, died after a crash on E Main Street and State Route 49 early Wednesday.

“Te’Auna was a bright, talented dancer whose energy, kindness, and spirit lit up every practice, performance, and space she entered. Deonna was a devoted and loving mother who supported her daughter and our programs with pride and joy,” TM4 Band Boosters posted on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ta’Auna was a member of Trotwood-Madison’s marching band as well as the Blaze Elite Dance Team.

This is the marching band and dance team’s second loss in a short period of time.

In September, Blaze Elite Dance Coach, Natia Scroggins, died in a crash on State Route 49 and Little Richmond Road.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!