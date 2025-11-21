Marching band mourns loss of mother, daughter killed in Trotwood crash

TROTWOOD — Trotwood-Madison is mourning the loss of one of its marching band members and her mother.
News Center 7 previously reported that Ta’Auna Ellison and her mother Deonna Ellison, died after a crash on E Main Street and State Route 49 early Wednesday.
“Te’Auna was a bright, talented dancer whose energy, kindness, and spirit lit up every practice, performance, and space she entered. Deonna was a devoted and loving mother who supported her daughter and our programs with pride and joy,” TM4 Band Boosters posted on social media.
Ta’Auna was a member of Trotwood-Madison’s marching band as well as the Blaze Elite Dance Team.
This is the marching band and dance team’s second loss in a short period of time.
In September, Blaze Elite Dance Coach, Natia Scroggins, died in a crash on State Route 49 and Little Richmond Road.
