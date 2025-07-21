A Marvel Born out of Tragedy - Today on News Center 7 at 5:00

DAYTON — 112 years ago, the levees broke in Dayton, and hundreds of people lost their lives during the Great Dayton Flood.

Now, Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney brings you the story of how a century-old promise led to an amazing feat of engineering—one that’s still keeping us safe today. Watch this Storm Center 7 Special Report Today beginning at 5:00.

