Meals on Wheels delivers food across part of region during holidays

CHAMPAIGN/LOGAN COUNTIES — Hundreds of drivers deliver meals across the area every day.

Meal on Wheels drivers leave LifeCare Alliance in Columbus and deliver meals to people in several counties, including Champaign and Logan, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

About 120 drivers make those deliveries.

“There’s a lot of people out there that need everybody’s help,” said Richard Cook.

Volunteers pack up food inside LifeCare Alliance’s Meal on Wheels distribution center and load it in cars, WBNS says.

Drivers, including Cook, deliver those meals.

“Some of these people, we are the only people they see every day, and actually a lot of them depend on the meals,” he said. “It is a privilege and an honor.”

LifeCare Alliance says volunteers make this possible.

They said more help is needed, especially during the holidays.

