Medical examiner identifies 17-year-old shot, killed at Ohio deli

CLEVELAND — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed at an Ohio deli has been identified.
News Center 7 previously reported that a teenager was shot and killed at a deli in Cleveland on Friday evening.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near the E 185th Deli in the North Shore Collinwood neighborhood in Cleveland.
On Saturday, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 17-year-old Jahari Stegall of Cleveland, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV reported.
The shooting is believed to be targeted, but it’s unclear if the shooting happened outside or inside the deli.
