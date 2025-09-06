Medical examiner IDs area lacrosse player killed in crash near Marquette University

MILWAUKEE/SPRINGBORO — An area lacrosse player is one of two student-athletes killed in a crash near Marquette University on Friday.

The Milwaukee County Examiner’s Office identified Scott Michaud, 19, from Springboro, as one of the victims in a crash.

CBS affiliate WDJT-TV says the crash happened on Friday when a 41-year-old driver hit another vehicle carrying six people.

The examiner’s office identified the second student-athlete as Noah Snyder, 20, from Getzville, New York.

Marquette University released the following statement on its website.

“Noah was a student in the College of Business Administration. He was one of six children and hailed from Getzville, New York.

“Scott was a biomedical sciences major in the College of Health Sciences. He is survived by two brothers and was from Springboro, Ohio.

“Please keep Noah and Scott’s parents, siblings and families, and the Marquette Athletics and college communities in your prayers. Noah and Scott’s lives were taken too soon, and we share in the heartbreak of their teammates, coaches, and those who knew them personally.”

The Springboro Lacrosse Club posted this statement on social media.

“Our prayers are with the families of the athletes from the Marquette, Irving, NY, and Springboro, OH communities. Community outreach will be forthcoming on how we can support these families during this difficult time.”

