Medical helicopter called after football player hurt

BELLEFONTAINE — A medical helicopter was called after a football player was hurt in Bellefontaine Friday night.
Medics were called to reports of a football player who had a neck injury at Bellefontaine High School.
A medical helicopter was requested to meet firefighters at their helipad, according to Bellefontaine Fire & Ems.
We are working to learn the condition of the player and which team they play for.
We will continue to follow this story.
