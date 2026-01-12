UPDATE: 1 flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Darke County on Monday morning.

Around 7:12 a.m., crews were dispatched to State Route 49 and Red River-West Grove Road on reports of a crash, according to a Darke County Dispatcher.

The preliminary investigation revealed a red Hyundai Sonata, driven by 18-year-old Allyson Waymire of Englewood, was traveling northwest on SR-49.

Her vehicle collided with a black Lexus driven by 44-year-old Christopher Wilkins of Laura, who was stopped at the stop sign and then pulled out into the intersection.

Waymire was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by a medical helicopter.

Wilkins was uninjured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

