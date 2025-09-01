UPDATE: 1 flown by CareFlight to hospital after crash in Greene County

CEDARVILLE — UPDATE @ 10:30 p.m.

A person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday night.

The crash was reported in the 2900 block of State Route 72 around 8:30 p.m.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that CareFlight transported a person to an area hospital.

Robertson says she is seeing delays on State Route 72 in Greene County.

News Center 7 has contacted OSHP to learn their condition and what caused the crash.

We will provide updates as we learn more.

