Medical helicopter called to Greenville Falls

MIAMI COUNTY — A medical helicopter was called to a scenic river area in Miami County on Saturday morning, a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Bradford fire crews were called to the Greenville Falls State Scenic River Area on a trauma call before 11 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- At least 1 person dead after crash on I-75 SB; Interstate reopened
- Preliminary cause of death revealed for Huber Heights woman killed in double murder-suicide
- Man loses part of arm in Shelby County electrocution
The dispatcher confirmed CareFlight was called to the scene.
Additional details on the incident weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group