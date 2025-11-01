Medical helicopter called to Greenville Falls

CareFlight Staff Photo
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI COUNTY — A medical helicopter was called to a scenic river area in Miami County on Saturday morning, a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.

Bradford fire crews were called to the Greenville Falls State Scenic River Area on a trauma call before 11 a.m.

The dispatcher confirmed CareFlight was called to the scene.

Additional details on the incident weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

