Medical helicopter requested after person hit by vehicle in Miami Co.

CareFlight helicopter at Covington Ave Pedestrian Crash Photo contributed by Judy (iWitness7 reporter) (iWitness 7 reporter (via Burst) /iWitness 7 reporter (via Burst))
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been requested after a person was hit by a vehicle in Miami County.

Officers and medics responded around 4:41 p.m. to the 1400 block of Covington Avenue on reports that a person was hit by a vehicle, according to a Miami County dispatcher.

An iWitness7 reporter sent both a video and a photo from the scene.

It shows a CareFlight helicopter at the scene and then taking off moments later.

News Center 7 is working to learn the person’s condition and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

