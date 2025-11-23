Medical helicopter requested for crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been requested to respond to a crash in Miami County on Sunday.
The crash was reported at Fenner Road and State Route 48 after 2 p.m., a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and fire crews are currently on scene.
Information on the severity of any injuries wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more details.
We will continue to follow this story.
