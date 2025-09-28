Medical helicopter called to crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Shelby County on Saturday night.
Deputies responded around 7:34 p.m. to the 6600 block of Pasco Montra Road on reports of a crash, according to a Shelby County Sheriff’s dispatcher.
CareFlight was also dispatched to the crash.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the wreck and how many people are hurt.
We will continue to follow this story.
