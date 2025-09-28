Medical helicopter called to crash in Shelby County

CareFlight Staff Photo
By WHIO Staff

SHELBY COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Shelby County on Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies responded around 7:34 p.m. to the 6600 block of Pasco Montra Road on reports of a crash, according to a Shelby County Sheriff’s dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

CareFlight was also dispatched to the crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the wreck and how many people are hurt.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!