Medical helicopter requested to multi-vehicle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — At least one person is hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Darke County on Sunday night.
Deputies and medics responded around 7:50 p.m. to State Route 502 and Greensville-Bakers Store Road on a reported crash, according to a dispatcher supervisor.
The supervisor confirmed to News Center 7 that a medical helicopter has also been requested.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to learn what caused the crash.
We will follow this developing story.
