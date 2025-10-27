Medical helicopter requested to multi-vehicle crash in Darke County

Medical helicopter requested to multi-vehicle crash in Darke County File Photo
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — At least one person is hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Darke County on Sunday night.

Deputies and medics responded around 7:50 p.m. to State Route 502 and Greensville-Bakers Store Road on a reported crash, according to a dispatcher supervisor.

The supervisor confirmed to News Center 7 that a medical helicopter has also been requested.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to learn what caused the crash.

We will follow this developing story.

