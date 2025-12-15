Medical practice business manager accused of stealing over $834K turns herself in

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman accused of stealing $835,000 from a local medical practice has turned herself in.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Jamie Grant, 45, is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Grant was indicted on one count of aggravated theft (over $750,000).

She’s accused of stealing the money from her former employer, the Nephrology Associates of Ohio.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck previously told News Center 7 that the theft was motivated by selfish reasons.

“We do know that she was using the money for, and let’s just say it wasn’t for charity work. It was so her family could pretty much do whatever they wanted,” Streck said.

Streck said leaders at the medical practice came to deputies with concerns in July of this year.

Detectives launched an investigation that found Grant, who began working at the practice in 2019, didn’t wait long to help herself.

“Six years she worked there, and from what it sounds like, she started doing it pretty early on in her professional career there,” Streck said.

Investigators determined she had misappropriated more than $834,000 from the practice over the course of several years.

Jail records show that Grant is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

