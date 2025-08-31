Medics, deputies respond to reported crash at Montgomery/Preble Co. line

Stock photo of ambulance lights. Medics, deputies respond to reported crash at Montgomery/Preble Co. line (NCD/MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY/PREBLE COUNTY — Several medics and deputies have responded to a crash at the Montgomery/Preble County line on Saturday night.

Crews were dispatched around 9:40 p.m. to Preble County Line and Engel Roads on reports of a crash, according to an Englewood Police dispatch supervisor.

They said the crash is in Preble County.

News Center 7 contacted the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, but dispatchers said they were at the scene with Englewood medics.

No other information was available.

We will continue to update this developing story.

