Medics respond to crash in Preble County

Medics respond to crash in Preble County FILE PHOTO. (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

PREBLE COUNTY — Medics responded to a crash in Preble County early Sunday morning.

Around 4:03 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 4300 block of East U.S. Route 35 on reports of a crash, according to a Preble County Dispatcher.

Medics are on scene, but details on the reported injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this developing story.

