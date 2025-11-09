Medics respond to crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Medics responded to a crash in Preble County early Sunday morning.
Around 4:03 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 4300 block of East U.S. Route 35 on reports of a crash, according to a Preble County Dispatcher.
Medics are on scene, but details on the reported injuries were not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this developing story.
