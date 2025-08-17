Medics save person trapped under tractor in Ohio

Photo from: Green Township Fire & EMS (via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

GREEN TOWNSHIP — Several medics had to work together to save a person trapped under an overturned tractor in Ohio.

Green Township Fire & EMS wrote in a social media post that they responded just after 4 p.m. on Friday for a person trapped under a tractor.

This happened at the 2300 block of Van Blaricum.

Medics “teamed up to access the elderly patient in a shallow creek bed 500 feet from the road,” the department said.

They had to immobilize the patient and carry them to an ambulance.

Medics transported the person to University Hospital.

The department said that neighbors offered their ATVS to help with the operation.

