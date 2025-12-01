Meet Ebony

Meet Ebony
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Ebony is a 7.5-year-old female Mini Rex Rabbit.

Ebony is a sweet, easygoing senior rabbit. She loves quiet moments, gentle pets, and indulging in her favorite treats like bananas, spinach, or crisp Romaine lettuce.

Ebony also enjoys a little fun, especially rearranging her furniture, making her the perfect calm yet playful companion for a loving home.

