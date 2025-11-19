Meet Ellis

Meet Ellis
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Ellis is a 10-year-old female Domestic Shorthair.

She is a sensitive soul who just needed time, patience, and a soft place to land to feel truly safe.

Ellis has a thyroid condition, but she takes her daily medication like a champ and continues to do wonderfully. Her vision is not perfect, so quick movements can startle her.

Once she realises you are a friend, she melts into a loving, affectionate companion who gives the sweetest little nudges for attention.

She is still a bit cautious, but each day she blooms a little more, showing how much love she has to offer.

Ellis would thrive in a calm, patient home where she can continue to open up at her own gentle pace.

If you’re interested in adopting this animal, please click HERE.

To see a list of animals who have been adopted through the 7 Circle of Kindness partnership with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, Click Here.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!