Meet Jewel

Kitty Corner - Jewel
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Jewell is a 4-year-old female domestic shorthair. She weighs 9 pounds.

She is a shy and sweet beauty with a heart that shines once she feels safe. She often gets overlooked because she loves her hidey spaces, but with patience and a calm home, she will blossom into a charming and affectionate companion.

Jewell would thrive with gentle humans who understand her pace and get along with other cats, making her the perfect addition to a peaceful, loving household.

If you are ready to offer this lovely girl the love and understanding she deserves, come and meet Lainey today!

If you’re interested in adopting this animal, please click HERE, weighing!

To see a list of animals who have been adopted through the 7 Circle of Kindness partnership with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, Click Here.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!