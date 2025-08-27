Meet Jewel

DAYTON — Jewell is a 4-year-old female domestic shorthair. She weighs 9 pounds.

She is a shy and sweet beauty with a heart that shines once she feels safe. She often gets overlooked because she loves her hidey spaces, but with patience and a calm home, she will blossom into a charming and affectionate companion.

Jewell would thrive with gentle humans who understand her pace and get along with other cats, making her the perfect addition to a peaceful, loving household.

If you are ready to offer this lovely girl the love and understanding she deserves, come and meet Jewell today!

