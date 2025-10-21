Member of Thug Riders gang learns punishment for involvement in organized crime

Member of Thug Riders gang learns punishment for involvement in organized crime Joseph Michael Rader, known as Delta, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A member of the violent motorcycle gang arrested as part of a federal organized crime investigation learned his punishment.

Daniel Brian Hutten, aka Havok, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, according to court records filed in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio.

Hutten will be on probation for one year once he is released.

He previously pleaded guilty to violent crimes in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Hutten is one of 14 members of the Dayton Chapter of the Thug Riders motorcycle gang arrested last summer as part of a federal organized crime investigation.

Investigators claim the members and their associates engaged in crimes like murder, arson, assault, extortion, and identity fraud.

The group is accused of making money from organized crime. They’ve allegedly committed extortion and at least eight violent crimes.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

