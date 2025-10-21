Member of Thug Riders gang learns punishment for involvement in organized crime

Joseph Michael Rader, known as Delta, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.

DAYTON — A member of the violent motorcycle gang arrested as part of a federal organized crime investigation learned his punishment.

Daniel Brian Hutten, aka Havok, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, according to court records filed in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio.

Hutten will be on probation for one year once he is released.

He previously pleaded guilty to violent crimes in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Hutten is one of 14 members of the Dayton Chapter of the Thug Riders motorcycle gang arrested last summer as part of a federal organized crime investigation.

Investigators claim the members and their associates engaged in crimes like murder, arson, assault, extortion, and identity fraud.

The group is accused of making money from organized crime. They’ve allegedly committed extortion and at least eight violent crimes.

0 of 32 14 Thug Rider Motorcycle Club members facing federal organized crime charges Michael Henry Michael Henry, aka Brutal, 40, of Xenia; Photo Courtesy of Butler County Jail Records Juan Robles Juan Robles, AKA Juan the Man, 45, of Phoenix, Arizona. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Cody Hughes Cody Hughes, AKA Tater, 28, from Columbus; Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Justin Baker Justin Baker, AKA Wild Boy, 29, of Columbus. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Joey Marshall Joey Marshall, AKA King Joe or Diesel, 44, of Xenia. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Michael Reese Michael Reese, AKA Butcher, 44 of Miamisburg. Photo Courtesy of Butler County Jail records John Smith John Smith, AKA Chaos, 37, of Dayton. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Brandon Fisher Brandon Fisher, AKA Road Runner, 26 of Piqua. Photo Courtesy of Montgomery County Jail records Matthew Hawkins Matthew Hawkins, AKA Hawk, 32, of Pequea, Pennsylvania. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Joseph Rader Joseph Rader, AKA Delta, 32, of Richmond, Kentucky. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Jared Peters Jared Peters, AKA Savage, 37, of Dayton. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Norman Beach Norman Beach, AKA Stormin' Normin', 49 of Dayton. Photo Courtesy of Butler County Jail Records Brent Egleston Brent Egleston, AKA Be Easy, 36, of Xenia. Photo Courtesy of Butler County Jail Records Daniel Hutton Daniel Hutton, AKA Havok, 39, of Fairborn. Photo Courtesy of US DOJ presentation/John Bedell/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Active investigation underway in Xenia Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

