Member of Thug Riders gang learns punishment for involvement in organized crime

DAYTON — A member of the violent motorcycle gang arrested as part of a federal organized crime investigation learned his punishment on Friday.
Joseph Michael Rader, known as Delta, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison, according to court records filed in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio.
Rader will be on probation for one year once he is released.
Court records show that Rader previously pleaded guilty to one count of violent crimes in aid of racketeering conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon.
Several other members of the Thug Riders have pleaded guilty to their charges or filed a motion to change their pleas, including Matthew Hawkins, Michael Seth Henry, Cody Hughes and Brandon Fisher.
As previously reported by News Center 7, Rader is one of 14 members of the Dayton Chapter of the Thug Riders motorcycle gang arrested last summer as part of a federal organized crime investigation.
Investigators claim the members and their associates engaged in crimes like murder, arson, assault, extortion, and identity fraud.
The group is accused of making money from organized crime. They’ve allegedly committed extortion and at least eight violent crimes.
