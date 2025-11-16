Member of well-known Ohio family shot, killed by police

Adams County officer-involved shooting (Courtesy of WCPO-9 TV)
By WHIO Staff

ADAMS COUNTY — A member of a prominent Ohio family was shot and killed by police after a chase on Friday, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Adams and Morgan County Coroner identified the man involved as Christopher Lindner, the son of Carl Lindner III.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from “a citizen concerned for their safety,” around 3 p.m. on Friday, our media partners reported.

This call led to a police chase involving the sheriff’s office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Lindner eventually got out of the car and went inside a house along Brush Creek Road, an OSHP spokesperson told WCPO-9.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was asked to surrender several times, but reportedly came out of the house with a gun.

At that time, he was shot by police officers, according to WCPO-9.

It is unclear if Lindner fired any shots or which law enforcement officers fired the shots at him.

Lindner was pronounced dead on scene, WCPO-9 reported.

An OSHP trooper had a minor injury, but it was not related to the shooting.

The Lindners are a prominent family in Cincinnati that has been involved in multiple businesses, including American Financial Group, the Cincinnati Reds, United Dairy Farmers, Chiquita Brands International and more, WCPO-9 reported.

Carl Lindner III is the current CEO and majority owner of FC Cincinnati and the co-CEO of American Financial Group.

In 2019, Christopher Lindner was charged after being “photographed pointing a handgun” at Tabitha Lindner, WCPO-9 reported.

He pleaded not guilty to an aggravated menacing charge, which was dismissed around six months later.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!