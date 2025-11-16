Member of well-known Ohio family shot, killed by police

ADAMS COUNTY — A member of a prominent Ohio family was shot and killed by police after a chase on Friday, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

The Adams and Morgan County Coroner identified the man involved as Christopher Lindner, the son of Carl Lindner III.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from “a citizen concerned for their safety,” around 3 p.m. on Friday, our media partners reported.

This call led to a police chase involving the sheriff’s office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Lindner eventually got out of the car and went inside a house along Brush Creek Road, an OSHP spokesperson told WCPO-9.

He was asked to surrender several times, but reportedly came out of the house with a gun.

At that time, he was shot by police officers, according to WCPO-9.

It is unclear if Lindner fired any shots or which law enforcement officers fired the shots at him.

Lindner was pronounced dead on scene, WCPO-9 reported.

An OSHP trooper had a minor injury, but it was not related to the shooting.

The Lindners are a prominent family in Cincinnati that has been involved in multiple businesses, including American Financial Group, the Cincinnati Reds, United Dairy Farmers, Chiquita Brands International and more, WCPO-9 reported.

Carl Lindner III is the current CEO and majority owner of FC Cincinnati and the co-CEO of American Financial Group.

In 2019, Christopher Lindner was charged after being “photographed pointing a handgun” at Tabitha Lindner, WCPO-9 reported.

He pleaded not guilty to an aggravated menacing charge, which was dismissed around six months later.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

