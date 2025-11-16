Member of well-known Ohio family shot, killed by police

ADAMS COUNTY — A member of a prominent Ohio family was shot and killed by police after a chase on Friday, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Adams and Morgan County Coroner identified the man involved as Christopher Lindner, the son of Carl Lindner III.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from “a citizen concerned for their safety,” around 3 p.m. on Friday, our media partners reported.
This call led to a police chase involving the sheriff’s office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Lindner eventually got out of the car and went inside a house along Brush Creek Road, an OSHP spokesperson told WCPO-9.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Firefighters respond to mulch fire at Moraine business
- Officers, medics respond to injury crash at busy Kettering intersection
- Report: NFL player in critical condition after being shot
He was asked to surrender several times, but reportedly came out of the house with a gun.
At that time, he was shot by police officers, according to WCPO-9.
It is unclear if Lindner fired any shots or which law enforcement officers fired the shots at him.
Lindner was pronounced dead on scene, WCPO-9 reported.
An OSHP trooper had a minor injury, but it was not related to the shooting.
The Lindners are a prominent family in Cincinnati that has been involved in multiple businesses, including American Financial Group, the Cincinnati Reds, United Dairy Farmers, Chiquita Brands International and more, WCPO-9 reported.
Carl Lindner III is the current CEO and majority owner of FC Cincinnati and the co-CEO of American Financial Group.
In 2019, Christopher Lindner was charged after being “photographed pointing a handgun” at Tabitha Lindner, WCPO-9 reported.
He pleaded not guilty to an aggravated menacing charge, which was dismissed around six months later.
This shooting remains under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group