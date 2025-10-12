Memorial baseball game held to honor lawn care worker killed over grass clippings argument

Tanner Staggs (Dunham's Lawn Care LLC)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A memorial baseball game was held on Sunday to honor a local landscaper who was killed last month after an argument over lawn clippings.

As previously reported by News Center 7, he was doing landscaping work in Dayton on Sept. 18.

That’s when a man came out of his home, upset by lawn clippings being hit on his car. The neighbor went inside his home, grabbed his gun, and shot 22-year-old Tanner Staggs. He died at Miami Valley Hospital.

People gathered at Howell Field Ballpark to honor Staggs. His family said he loved playing baseball.

Patterson said many people were still grieving and upset by what happened.

“He was taken from us way too soon in a senseless act,” said Joe Cantrell.

