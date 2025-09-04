Memorial honoring fallen law enforcement takes shape in downtown Dayton

DAYTON — Montgomery County is taking a significant step to honor its fallen law enforcement officers with a new memorial currently under construction on Riverview Avenue.

The memorial, which has been in development for six to seven years, will honor 49 men and women who died in the line of duty. The project is managed by Chief John Porter of Butler Township Police and is designed to be a place of reflection and honor, featuring steel spires resembling eagle wings and granite walls with the names of the fallen officers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“We specifically designed this to be a place of reflection, a place of honor,” said Chief John Porter, who is overseeing the project. “We wanted something different.”

Construction crews have begun installing the first visible elements of the memorial, which faces the river and downtown. Five steel spires were recently bolted down, designed to resemble an eagle’s wings, symbolizing uplift and support.

The memorial will include granite walls inscribed with the names of the fallen officers, along with “The Thin Blue Line.” This design choice reflects the ongoing risks faced by law enforcement, as the monument may need to accommodate new names over time.

The entire project, costing $2 million, is being built on land donated on a 100-year lease from the Masonic Lodge. It is expected to be completed by next May, providing a space for the community to remember and honor those who have served.

The memorial aims to be a lasting tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Montgomery County’s law enforcement officers, offering a place for the community to reflect and honor their service. “It’s for the community, it’s not just for law enforcement,” emphasized Chief Porter.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For more information regarding the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Association, click here!

0 of 10 Law Enforcement Memorial Law Enforcement Memorial Law Enforcement Memorial Law Enforcement Memorial Law Enforcement Memorial Law Enforcement Memorial Law Enforcement Memorial Law Enforcement Memorial Law Enforcement Memorial

©2025 Cox Media Group